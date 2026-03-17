EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana extend partnership until 2050
EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana have extended their current licensing agreement for the development, production and global distribution of Dolce&Gabbana branded eyewear and sunglasses until 2050.
“With a 25-year time horizon, this collaboration confirms the evolution of our partnership model, which is increasingly focused on the long term. It allows for the deep integration of values, strategic visions and product culture to generate solid and lasting progress over time,” commented Francesco Milleri, president and chief executive officer of EssilorLuxottica, in a statement.
“Since 2004, EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana have maintained a solid partnership, combining business results, creative vision and the development of a shared project. The consolidation of this long-term partnership confirms our mutual trust in the future. It also highlights the opportunities that both companies can seize by continuing to collaborate in the coming years,” added Alfonso Dolce, chief executive officer of Dolce&Gabbana.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH