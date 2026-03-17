EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana extend partnership until 2050

EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana have extended their current licensing agreement for the development, production and global distribution of Dolce&Gabbana branded eyewear and sunglasses until 2050.

“With a 25-year time horizon, this collaboration confirms the evolution of our partnership model, which is increasingly focused on the long term. It allows for the deep integration of values, strategic visions and product culture to generate solid and lasting progress over time,” commented Francesco Milleri, president and chief executive officer of EssilorLuxottica, in a statement.

“Since 2004, EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana have maintained a solid partnership, combining business results, creative vision and the development of a shared project. The consolidation of this long-term partnership confirms our mutual trust in the future. It also highlights the opportunities that both companies can seize by continuing to collaborate in the coming years,” added Alfonso Dolce, chief executive officer of Dolce&Gabbana.