EssilorLuxottica appoints new chairman following De Vecchio’s passing

Eyewear manufacturer EssilorLuxottica has announced that, following the death of Leonardo Del Vecchio, its board of directors have appointed Francesco Milleri as the company’s new chairman.

Milleri will also continue to carry on his term of office as chief executive officer.

Additionally, Paul du Saillant has been confirmed as the new deputy chief executive officer and Mario Notari as director.

Notari was director of Luxottica Group from 2015 to 2018 and is a director of Delfin. He will be considered a non-independent director on the board.

The Ray-Ban owner said that its board is further examining the benefits of appointing a lead director among its members, with a final decision to be taken by the end of this year.

The new appointments come as EssilorLuxottica continues to pay tribute to Del Vecchio, the French conglomerate’s former chairman, who passed June 27.

In a release, the group said: “He will forever be remembered for his values, robust leadership, passion, exceptional character as well as his dedication toward the company and its employees.”