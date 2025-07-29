EssilorLuxottica H1 revenue exceeds expectations
Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica achieved higher than expected revenue in the first half of the year.
At constant exchange rates, revenue rose by 7.3 percent to over 14 billion euros compared to the same period last year. The French-Italian company announced this on Monday evening in Charenton-le-Pont. Based on current exchange rates, growth was slightly lower at 5.5 percent.
The group scored with eyewear brands such as Burberry, Oakley and Ray-Ban in all regions except Latin America. In the first half of the year, the group earned almost 1.8 billion euros, adjusted for special effects.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
