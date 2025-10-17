EssilorLuxottica posts its "best quarter" since its creation

Paris - EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in optics, reported revenues of 6.87 billion euros, up 6.7 percent at current exchange rates for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday. The figure exceeded expectations from Factset and Bloomberg, which had forecast 6.73 billion and 6.75 billion euros, respectively. The result was driven by smart glasses, alongside the North American and European regions. Sales increased by 11.7 percent at constant exchange rates.

“Achieving our best quarter ever since the creation of the Group, we mark a milestone that speaks to the strength of our vision and the ability of our young and strong management all over the world to deliver groundbreaking results in any market conditions," said Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, the company's chief executive officer and deputy chief executive officer, respectively. The group was formed from the 2018 merger between French lens specialist Essilor and Italian frame giant Luxottica.

The business recorded a strong acceleration in revenue in North America (up 5 percent) and Europe (up 10.7 percent).

The third quarter saw "exponential growth" for glasses equipped with artificial intelligence features, marketed under the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta brands. Sales of these smart glasses contributed 4 percentage points to the quarterly revenue growth, explained chief financial officer Stefano Grassi during a conference call with analysts.

The Franco-Italian group had previously planned to increase production capacity for its new generation of smart glasses to 10 million units per year by 2026. It now estimates this increase will happen "sooner" and is considering "new innovations" in this product range. The Nuance Audio glasses, which integrate hearing solutions, are now available in six countries. The group plans to add another five or six countries "by the end of the year", according to management.

EssilorLuxottica stated it is strengthening its position "in myopia management with Stellest lenses". These lenses slow the progression of myopia and will be launched in the US in October, following recent market approval. Myopia solutions "continue to gain ground in China" and now account for a third of the revenue generated in this geographical area, highlighted Grassi.

In the first nine months of 2025, the group's revenue amounted to 20.89 billion euros, an increase of 5.9 percent at current exchange rates. Also active in ophthalmic diagnostics, EssilorLuxottica confirmed its revenue target of around 27 to 28 billion euros by 2026.