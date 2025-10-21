EssilorLuxottica: Shares on the rise with 'med-tech' in sights

On October 21, 2025, EssilorLuxottica's shares continued their rise on the Paris Stock Exchange, following a surge of nearly +14 percent the previous week. This momentum reflects renewed investor confidence in the Franco-Italian group. It is now perceived as a key player at the intersection of luxury, health and technology.

The catalyst was the announcement on October 16 of the acquisition of Ikerian AG. This Swiss company operates under the brand RetinAI and is an expert in artificial intelligence and data applied to retinal imaging. The move consolidates the group's “med-tech” trajectory, which was already underway with its partnerships with Meta on the connected Ray-Ban glasses and its smart optics projects.

Barometer of “cross-industry”

This renewed confidence reflects a resurgence of optimism in the European and French markets, despite France's recent downgrade. Beyond this cyclical aspect, EssilorLuxottica's rise seems to act as a barometer for the paradigm shift in the fashion-optics industry. Markets now unequivocally reward groups that can integrate technology, data and life sciences into the core of their business model.

Design is no longer an end in itself. It has become the medium for an enhanced user experience that is connected, therapeutic or predictive. This hybridisation of aesthetics and innovation establishes a new value driver: “useful fashion”, where the line between accessory and medical device blurs.

In a still-hesitant European economic climate, the group's record valuation illustrates a long-term growth driver: the fusion between fashion-tech and health-tech. EssilorLuxottica is the most telling symbol of this trend. It is a luxury player capable of converting its optical expertise into a global technological lever. It is also charting a new frontier of responsible and connected growth for the entire industry.