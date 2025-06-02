EssilorLuxottica to acquire Optegra Clinics in strategic expansion

EssilorLuxottica has announced plans to acquire Optegra, a network of eye clinics operating in the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and the Netherlands. The deal, made with current owner MidEuropa, is expected to close later this year, pending regulatory approval.

Optegra operates over 70 clinics under the Optegra, Lexum, and Iris brands. The clinics offer a range of ophthalmic services, including cataract surgery, laser eye procedures, and treatments for conditions such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. Services are available to both public and private patients.

EssilorLuxottica stated that the acquisition supports its broader strategy to expand into medical technology and integrated eyecare, complementing its existing portfolio of eyewear, diagnostics, and digital tools.

MidEuropa noted its support for Optegra’s expansion and digital development in recent years. Optegra CEO Peter Byloos described the deal as an opportunity to grow the platform and expand access to integrated eyecare services.