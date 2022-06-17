EssilorLuxottica to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares

EssilorLuxottica SA, a French provider of ophthalmic lenses and frames, said on Friday that it will buy back up to 2.5 million shares in the period starting from June 17 to August 31, for a price not exceeding 200 euros per share.

Ophthalmic products maker also said that its move "reflects the Group's confidence in its value creation and long-term prospects."

The company said, "The shares so acquired are intended to be awarded or transferred to employees and corporate directors of EssilorLuxottica and affiliated companies, especially in the context of profit-sharing plans, bonus and performance share awards, stock option plans, and employee share ownership plans."(AFP)