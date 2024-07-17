EssilorLuxottica's gambit: Can Supreme regain its edge?

In a surprising turn of events, eyewear behemoth EssilorLuxottica is set to acquire streetwear icon Supreme for 1.5 billion dollars, as VF Corp. retreats from its once-prized asset. This deal, coming at a substantial markdown from Supreme's previous valuation, signals a pivotal moment for the brand and the broader streetwear market. VF Corp. had paid 2.1 billion dollars for Supreme in 2020.

Supreme's trajectory from cult skateboarding label to global phenomenon was meteoric, but recent years have seen its luster fade. The question now is whether EssilorLuxottica, known for its optical expertise rather than street credibility, can revitalise Supreme's appeal.

The acquisition highlights a broader shift in consumer preferences, as the streetwear bubble shows signs of deflating. Supreme's challenge will be to navigate this changing landscape while retaining its core identity – a delicate balancing act under new corporate stewardship.

Challenges ahead

EssilorLuxottica's success will hinge on its ability to respect Supreme's heritage while injecting fresh energy into the brand. The eyewear giant's distribution network and manufacturing capabilities could provide Supreme with new avenues for growth, particularly in the lucrative accessories market.

However, the risk of overexposure looms large. Supreme's allure has always been rooted in scarcity and exclusivity – principles that may clash with a conglomerate's growth imperatives.

As the streetwear market evolves, Supreme's future coolness factor remains uncertain. Its ability to adapt to shifting cultural currents while maintaining its authenticity will be crucial. For EssilorLuxottica, this acquisition represents a bold bet on the enduring power of street culture in fashion.

In the end, Supreme's resurgence will depend not just on corporate strategy, but on its capacity to reconnect with the zeitgeist that once made it the epitome of cool. The streetwear world will be watching closely.