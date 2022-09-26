Estée Lauder and Balmain partner to launch Balmain Beauty

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has announced a new licence agreement with luxury brand Balmain which will see the duo work together in developing, producing and distributing Balmain Beauty.

In a release, ELC said that the new line is expected to launch in autumn 2024 and will aim to “transform the luxury and couture beauty world” through design and craftsmanship.

Balmain is the third fashion house to be added to ELC’s portfolio, joining the likes of Tom Ford, which launched its first beauty offering through the conglomerate in 2006.

The French brand, which was founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain, is under the creative direction of Olivier Rousteing, who has been in the position since 2011.

The launch will expand on Balmain’s current beauty presence, with the company already operating Balmain Hair Couture, a line dedicated to hair styling and accessory products.

Speaking on the new partnership, Rousteing said his goal at Balmain is to reflect the way today’s generation wishes to live, something he also hopes to achieve through Balmain Beauty.

The designer added: “There was no way that we were going to expand into beauty without ensuring that we had found the partner who understood and shared our outlook.

“From the very beginning, the team at The Estée Lauder Companies made it very clear that they support Balmain’s distinctive vision, as well as our goal of disrupting the global luxury beauty paradigm.”