Estée Lauder announces changes to brand portfolio leadership

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has announced an organisational evolution across its brand portfolio to strategically position the company for long-term, sustainable growth.

Effective September 1, 2022, the company said in a release that its brand portfolio evolved into two brand clusters led by Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group president, and Stéphane de La Faverie, who has also been promoted to executive group president.

Both Hudis and de La Faverie will continue to report directly to the company’s president and CEO Fabrizio Freda.

“This evolution further positions The Estée Lauder Companies’ brands to win with consumers in a complex and continuously changing beauty landscape, while elevating our internal talent bench and organisational planning to position us well to deliver on the company’s long-term strategy with agility,” said Fabrizio Freda. “

Estée Lauder creates two separate brand clusters

In line with the company’s internal talent vision, the company further said, this announcement also includes the appointment of several leaders to elevated brand roles.

“We have been and will continue to be a brand-led company. This exciting update to the organisation will further enable our brands’ industry leadership,” said the company’s executive chairman William P. Lauder.

Executive group president Jane Hertzmark Hudis will continue leading one of the company’s brand clusters, with a portfolio of brands that includes: La Mer and Bobbi Brown; Tom Ford Beauty; M·A·C; Clinique and Origins; Aveda; Bumble and bumble; and Dr.Jart+. Hudis will also continue her enterprise-wide executive leadership of skin care and hair care. All the current brand leaders will remain the same, with the exception of Sandra Main taking direct responsibility of La Mer.

As executive group president, Stéphane de La Faverie will continue to lead one of the company’s brand clusters including Estée Lauder and Aerin Beauty; Jo Malone London; Le Labo; Kilian Paris, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, Darphin Paris and LAB Series; and DECIEM (The Ordinary, NIOD, and Avestan). Additionally, de La Faverie will add ELC’s California-based brands to his portfolio – Too Faced; Smashbox and Glamglow – expanding his category leadership to now include makeup, in addition to fragrance and subcategories of home, bath and body, and men’s skin care and grooming.

Additionally, the company said, Justin Boxford has been appointed global brand president, Estée Lauder, Sandra Main, global brand president, La Mer and Bobbi Brown, will assume direct leadership of La Mer and will oversee Bobbi Brown until a new leader is named, Michelle Freyre has been promoted to global brand president, Clinique and Origins and Amber Garrison, who assumed the role of global brand president, Origins in July 2022, will report to Michelle Freyre.