Estée Lauder Companies invests in skincare brand Haeckels

British natural skincare and fragrance brand Haeckels has announced that Estée Lauder Companies has made a minority investment in the company.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed, with both companies just stating that the deal would enable Haeckels to continue championing sustainability, creating game-changing products and fighting for greater transparency in beauty.

Estée Lauder Companies said that the deal was in line with its commitments to environmental and social responsibility, and would leverage its strong track record of identifying and nurturing high-potential brands such as Dr. Jart+ and The Ordinary to support Haeckels’ in its development as they scale up on a global level.

Founded in Margate, Kent, in 2012 by Dom Bridges, Haeckels marries a love of natural ingredients, pioneering design, high-quality craftsmanship and a celebration of coastal regeneration and sustainability. Inspired by its love of the ocean, the skincare and fragrance brand manufactures natural products from renewable resources such as seaweed while implementing and supporting solutions to help crises facing the planet’s oceans.

Image: Haeckels

All Haeckels products are made in-house and offer customers a plant-based alternative to traditional formulas. The brand also promotes a more circular economy that includes an ecosystem of locally harvested seaweed and highlights sustainable packaging solutions, with all products being fully recyclable or compostable.

British natural skincare brand Haeckels secures investment from Estée Lauder Companies

Image: Haeckels

Charlie Vickery, Haeckels managing director, said in a statement: “The Estée Lauder Companies understands what we do and the love we have for it, with a shared goal to pioneer and disrupt the beauty industry.

“This minority investment provides us the freedom to continue with our vision and purpose. We thank The Estée Lauder Companies for their commitment to our future, and are excited to be partnering with the company, which has felt like a family since day one.”

The investment follows the 2013 opening of Haeckels’ first store in Margate, as well as the 2019 and 2020 launches of Haeckels House, the brand's immersive spa treatment spaces located in Margate and London.

Image: Haeckels

Haeckels founder Dom Bridges added: “Estée Lauder Companies came to us at a time where we were looking to grow sustainably and although we are in the early days of our partnership, the discussions and steps forward are healthy and our future symbiotic - we are a positive influence on them and they are a positive influence on us.”