Estée Lauder to close down designer fragrances division

WWD has reported that Estée Lauder will be closing its Aramis & Designer Fragrances division. Brands under the division include Aramis, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Donna Karan, DKNY and Ermenegildo Zegna. Aramis, their men’s line, will move into another division within the company. The other licenses will begin to end between now and 2023.

Michael Kors will be heading into a new licensing agreement with EuroItalia, which also has the license for its fellow Capri Holdings brand, Versace. Inter Parfums Inc has signed a licensing agreement for Donna Karan and DKNY beginning July 1.

Estée Lauder’s fragrance business isn’t going all the way to the graveyard though. They will continue to have the license for several luxury fragrances including Tom Ford Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums de Frederic Malle, Jo Malone London Aerin, and Kilian Paris. In-house brands, including the namesake Estée Lauder and Clinique, also have fragrance lines of their own.