ESW founder steps into co-chairman role as new CEO is named

Tommy Kelly, the founder and current chief executive officer of global e-commerce provider ESW, will be stepping back from the helm into the position of co-chairman, as the company names a new CEO.

Eric Eichmann will succeed Kelly as ESW looks to steer towards its next phase of growth in the global e-commerce space.

In the meantime, Kelly will assume his new role alongside Marc Pontet, CEO of Asendia, ESW’s parent company.

From this position, Kelly has been tasked with focusing on strategy and innovation, noting in his press statement that he will continue to work closely with ESW’s leadership team and board to ensure that strategic goals are met.

The newly appointed Eichmann brings to the CEO role over 20 years of leadership experience across technology and e-commerce.

Prior to joining ESW, he served as CEO of online dating platform Spark Networks, as well as commerce marketing firm Criteo.

During his time at the latter, Eichmann had been credited with achieving “remarkable growth, surpassing market expectations for 19 consecutive quarters”.

Eichmann has also held various executive positions at the likes of Living Social, Rosetta Stone, AOL and McKinsey & Co.

Commenting on his appointment Eichmann said: “I could not be more excited to join ESW at this critical time in the company’s development.

“ESW has a tremendous opportunity to help brands and retailers dramatically expand their business globally. I look forward to working with the great team at ESW and leading its next chapter of development.”