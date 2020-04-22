Eterna grows profitability in 2019

Eterna Mode Holding GmbH, for the 2019 financial year reported sales increase of 0.8 percent to 106 million euros (115 million dollars). The company reported EBITDA growth of 5.4 percent to 13.1 million euros (14.2 million dollars) with EBITDA margin of 12.2 percent compared to 11.8 percent in the previous year, whie consolidated earnings improved by 0.7 million in the past period to negative 1.6 million euros (1.7 million dollars). However, the company has witnessed drop in its first quarter sales due tot he ongoing corona pandemic.

Commenting on the results, Henning Gerbaulet, Managing Partner of Eterna Mode Holding GmbH, said in a statement: “Eterna was able to achieve sales growth and increase in the operating result. This shows that we are continuously making progress on strategic issues. As part of our growth strategy, we will continue to target the various sales channels, leverage to achieve higher sales prices and improve our retail margin. We will also work on this strategy in the face of difficult conditions from the corona pandemic.”

Against the backdrop of the ongoing corona pandemic, Eterna closed ist retail stores in March. The company has also been producing protective masks and delivered them to both the Slovak state and the German Federal government. Currently at the production site in Slovakia is engaged in producing masks instead of shirts and blouses.

Picture:Eterna