Eterna reports sales improvement in the first half

Eterna Mode Holding GmbH, in its interim results announcement said that sales increased by 0.8 percent to 51.8 million euros (57.4 million dollars). In the domestic German business, Eterna’s sales were up 2.1 percent, while exports declined by 2.4 percent. EBITDA for the period under review rose by 16.3 percent to 7 million euros (7.7 million dollars) with EBITDA margin of 13.4 percent compared to 11.4 percent in the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Henning Gerbaulet, Managing Partner of Eterna Mode Holding said in a statement: “Eterna is on the road to success in 2019, with earnings development, despite a difficult market. We aim to continue to outperform the market. For the financial year 2019, we continue to expect a slight single-digit sales growth and earnings improvement and thus once again a performance above the average market average.”

In the long term, the company added, Eterna will also concentrate on the further development of its IT and digital strategy.

Picture:Eterna