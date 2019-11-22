Eterna revenues increase by 1.4 percent

Eterna Mode Holding GmbH has announced that its sales increased in the first three quarters of the year by 1.4 percent 78.8 million euros with domestic business achieving an increase of 2.7 percent. By contrast, the company said, export business was down 1.8 percent due to weak half-sleeve business and repositioning in the Russian market.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Henning Gerbaulet, Managing Partner of Eterna said: “Eterna will continue on its successful course in 2019. We managed the result despite a difficult overall market because we focussed on our brand, took the needs of our customers seriously and presented to them convincing collections. We want to continue to perform better than the market focussing on a cross-channel growth strategy.”

EBITDA for the first nine month period increased by 17.1 percent to 10.4 million euros and EBITDA margin rose to 13.1 percent compared to 11.3 percent in the previous year.

Picture:Eterna press area