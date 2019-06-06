Ethnic fashion brand Bella Casa’s PAT up 50 per cent

Jaipur-based home textile and ethnic fashion apparel brand Bella Casa’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 50 per cent compared to previous year. The brand blends design innovation, product quality and affordable pricing. During the year, the company’s pan-India distribution network increased to 2,000 retail outlets from 1,200 and the production capacity, in revenue terms, has risen to Rs 320 crores. The aim is to reach a revenue of Rs 320 crores in the next two or three years. The brand ambassador is Jacqueline Fernandez.

Expansion of distribution network takes center stage for the brand, which is looking to expand its distribution base by adding new partners throughout the country. Currently, it goes all over India. The focus is on finding more retail points in all major cities. The company’s current annual production capacity is six million pieces, of which home textiles constitutes 3.5 million units and women’s ethnic wear accounts for 2.5 units.

The bed linen market in India is growing at 12 per cent a year. The ethnic fashion and apparel segment is also registering a significant upsurge in demand for high-quality, trendy, yet affordable designer apparel.