Etro launches made-to-measure service

Italian fashion label Etro has launched a new made-to-measure service for its menswear offering, dubbed ‘Etro Unique’. The concept is at the core of the brand’s recently opened store in Milan, located at Via Monte Napoleone 5, as revealed in a press release.

The location marks the brand’s first retail space dedicated to solely men’s tailoring and personalisation services, which are available by appointment only.

During such an occasion, measurements for customers are taken and a choice is made from select fabrics, linings and details such as buttons. Garments that can be fully personalised include suits, jackets, waistcoats and trousers.

To accompany the official launch of the service, Etro unveiled a new visual narrative via a short film ‘Magic Tailoring’, made under the creative direction of director Virgilio Villoresi.

In the film, sewing equipment comes to life through playful choreography to eventually form a jacket in a medium that aims to blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

In a release, the brand stated: “Each scene captures the various stages and key players of the creative process: from the precise measurements taken by the measuring tape to the rhythmic spinning of an old sewing machine, every detail is meticulously portrayed.”