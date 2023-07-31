Etsy reveals winners of 2023 Design Awards

Marketplace platform Etsy has named the winners of its 2023 Design Awards, for which 18 “outstanding” pieces have been selected as the honourees for the fifth edition.

In a statement, actor and producer Sarah Jessica Parker, who judged this year’s entries alongside Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, said: “When it came down to selecting the winners, the thing that struck me most – aside from their bold originality – is that you can tell [these pieces] were created to be used and loved by real people.

“These aren’t just wonderfully unique conversation pieces, they’re items that were made to be enjoyed every day, to be worn and held, and ultimately to be passed down through generations.”

The Grand Prize Award winner was revealed to be the ‘Emma’ cactus-leather bag by Maria Duque of Marigaby, a cross-body style that utilises the plant and wowed the judges with Duque’s commitment to sustainability.

Similarly, Sarah Ahmes of SA Collage was named the winner of the People’s Pick Award for her hand-painted, vegetable-tanned leather wallet, a minimalist style that “won shoppers’ hearts”, Etsy said.

Accessories winner was Dikla Levsky Design’s printed silk scarf, a 100 percent silk twill piece with a graphic print, while Justin Duance was named the winner in the Jewellery category for his sandcast gold signet ring.

In Women’s Clothing, iLorm designer Ivy Mawulormi Tettegah came out on top for her Kente bustier and skirt set, a look that came as part of her mission to uplift customers through hand-tailored designs.

Mollie Decker and Michael Sklenka were then named the winners for Men’s Clothing, honouring the duo for their cotton and hemp red striped sweater as part of their brand Object Apparel.

Other categories announced included Kids, Kitchen & Dining, Lighting, Furniture and Art, among others.