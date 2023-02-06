Etsy selects new chief legal officer and corporate secretary

Online marketplace group Etsy has announced Colin Stretch has been appointed to the position of chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective February 14, 2023.

Commenting on the news, Stretch, who will also join the company’s executive team, said: "Etsy has a strong reputation as not only a prospering business, but as a leader in the advocacy space.

“I'm honoured and excited to be part of Etsy's mission to keep commerce human by enabling creative entrepreneurs around the world to turn their passions into thriving businesses."

Stretch boasts 25 years of experience, including serving as former general counsel of Meta, previously Facebook, from 2013 to 2019, during which time he led the company’s legal and compliance functions.

Most recently, Stretch held the position of leader-in-residence at Columbia University Law School’s Reuben Mark Initiative, before becoming of counsel at Latham & Watkins.

He has also clerked for a number of Justices, including Justice Stephen Breyer on the US Supreme Court.

In a release, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said on Stretch’s appointment: “"We are thrilled to welcome Colin to Etsy. He has a deep commitment to our mission of economic empowerment, and is both a world-class lawyer and world-class leader.

"Colin's extensive experience will be critical to Etsy's efforts to ensure we remain a safe and trusted marketplace, broaden our reach across all our brands, and advocate for microbusinesses around the world."