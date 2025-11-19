EU Commission plans to reduce internet cookie clicks

Internet users should have to make fewer clicks for cookie settings in the future, according to the European Commission. Despite massive criticism from data protection advocates, the authority intends to address further digital regulations. It plans to weaken the European AI Act, as announced in Brussels.

The comprehensive package aims to simplify EU digital rules. It focuses particularly on data protection, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI). Complaints regarding European legislation have recently come repeatedly from the US. The European Commission intends to respond to the desire of member states and companies for deregulation and enable more innovation. However, it has already garnered heavy criticism from data and consumer protection advocates.

Cookie requests to become less frequent

Regarding data, the European Commission plans to tackle the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), in force since 2018. It obliges operators of online shops or digital platforms to obtain consent from customers or users if their personal data is to be processed. Unpopular cookie queries that follow when accessing a website result from the GDPR.

Cookies are small files stored on the user's online device during browsing. Since these files often contain unique identifiers, websites can recognise their visitors. A browser can remember a login or the contents of a virtual shopping basket. Cookies primarily enable personalised advertising.

According to European Commission plans, cookie queries should pop up less frequently while surfing the internet. Certain activities that are harmless and simply necessary for managing a website should no longer require user consent in the future, the Commission stated. Users should be able to save their cookie preferences in the browser.

Trump and US groups criticised digital rules

Major digital groups, such as TikTok or the Facebook group Meta, had previously described applicable EU digital rules as contradictory or anti-competitive. Several European Commission proceedings are ongoing against US groups, including Google, Amazon, Apple or Microsoft. Given this context, US president Donald Trump had also criticised the regulations.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA), on which most Commission proceedings against the groups are based, remain essentially unaffected by the proposals.

Further proposals for more AI innovation

As the Commission further announced, rules on handling non-personal data are to be merged. Specifically, this concerns four legal texts to be consolidated into one – the existing EU Data Act. Similar mergers are planned for cybersecurity. Companies should only have to report security-relevant incidents to one location in the future.

The EU AI Act is also affected by the proposed amendments – even before it is fully enforced. The European Commission had boasted of having the world's first legal text of this kind. It extensively regulates obligations for ChatGPT, Gemini and others regarding model training. The European AI Office was scheduled to enforce the rules partially from August next year.

The industry had recently repeatedly demanded more time for necessary adjustments and could now receive this. The European Commission proposal provides that rules for AI systems with special risks can be enforced later. Companies could receive time until December 2027, which is 16 months longer.

Smaller AI firms are to benefit from simplified regulations for technical documentation. The European Commission states that at least 225 million euros would be saved thereby. Simultaneously, more high-quality datasets are to be made available to AI developers in the future, according to a Commission strategy paper.

Germany and France also applied pressure

Planned simplifications by the Commission belong to the so-called omnibuses intended to reduce bureaucracy. Demands for deregulation have recently come repeatedly from companies and member states.

Only yesterday, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and French president Emmanuel Macron took up the wishes of the tech industry at a German-French digital summit in Berlin. They demanded less strictness regarding European digital regulations.

Criticism from interest groups and from the EU Parliament

Data and consumer protection advocates criticised that softening laws amounted to bowing to the tech lobby. More than 120 organisations, including Amnesty International, warned the European Commission in an open letter before the official announcement. They cautioned against hollowing out the rights of EU citizens. EU digital rules were the most important line of defence against digital exploitation and surveillance by domestic and foreign actors.

Criticism has also emerged from the EU Parliament. Katarina Barley, vice president of the EU Parliament, stated that artificial intelligence had much potential but also needed limits. The EU had created suitable rules for this. “Any suspension of the rules, even temporarily, would expose citizens to considerable risks – that would be fatal,” the German politician added. Both EU states and the Parliament must agree to the European Commission proposals for legislative changes.