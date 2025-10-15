EU fines Gucci, Chloé and Loewe millions for violating competition rules

Brussels, Belgium – The European Union announced on Tuesday that it had imposed fines totalling 157 million euros on luxury firms Gucci, Chloé and Loewe for breaching competition rules.

The sanctions follow surprise raids conducted in April 2023 and an antitrust investigation by the European Commission in July 2024.

The EU's executive arm accuses the three firms, based in Italy, France and Spain respectively, of limiting their independent distributors' ability to set their own product prices. Such practices violate competition law, leading to higher consumer prices.

The three companies committed these infringements independently of each other, but during overlapping periods. The infringements related to brick and mortar or online stores that were often the same.

By fining them simultaneously, the European executive stated it wants to “send a strong message to the entire fashion industry”.

However, the fines were reduced from the maximum amounts stipulated by European regulations, as the three companies cooperated with the investigation.

Gucci, the Italian subsidiary of the French group Kering, received the highest fine, set at nearly 120 million euros.

“Kering takes note of the European Commission's decision on practices that are no longer in place at Gucci,” the group said in a statement to AFP. It specified that the penalty had been provided for in its accounts for the first half of 2025.

The French fashion brand Chloé, owned by the Swiss group Richemont, will have to pay nearly 20 million euros.

Finally, Loewe, a Spanish brand owned by the French luxury giant LVMH, must pay 18 million euros.

“Loewe reiterates its firm commitment to operating in strict compliance with competition law,” the Spanish brand responded.