EU-funded T-rex Project presents blueprint for textile-to-textile recycling

The EU-funded T-REX (Textile Recycling Excellence) project successfully completed its innovation programme after three years of collaboration with 13 organisations, including Fashion for Good and Adidas. In a press release, the consortium presented a comprehensive blueprint to scale up textile-to-textile recycling (T2T) in Europe. It included an overview per phase of the process, from clothing production to use and sorting. Demonstration products made from recycled polyester, polyamide 6 and cellulose materials were also showcased.

Nearly 7 million tonnes of textile waste are produced annually in the European Union, the majority of which is still incinerated or landfilled. Currently, only 2 percent of post-consumer textiles in Europe are reused for fibre-to-fibre recycling. Since its launch in June 2022, the T-REX project has focused on developing a closed-loop system for post-consumer textile waste, with 13 partners from the sector working together.

Key insights from the project highlighted the need for more efficient sorting with advanced technologies, better pre-treatment of textile waste and the importance of collaboration between all links in the chain. In addition, the project pointed to the high operational costs in Europe, where automation and sustainable energy use are crucial.

T-REX also emphasised that recycling alone is not enough. Reuse, repair and sustainable design remain essential to reduce the impact of the textile industry on the environment.

The project also made concrete policy recommendations, such as introducing fair economic incentives, harmonising standards for recyclability and setting realistic recycling goals.

Recommendations for each phase of textile recycling chain

The blueprint contains insights and recommendations for each phase of the textile recycling chain. These are based on various reports that the consortium has carried out over the past three years. For example, a summary life cycle analysis (LCA) was created, as well as technical guidelines for designing recyclable clothing. In addition, a data model was developed for textile-to-textile recycling and a white paper was drawn up to increase citizen involvement. Finally, a techno-economic assessment will also be published later this year, which examines the economic feasibility of the recycling processes. The complete blueprint and the reports are available on the T-REX project website from today.

Recently, the organisation also announced a documentary that highlights the collaboration within the project. This film provides an insight into the challenges, innovations and system changes needed to process textile waste in a truly circular way.

The T-REX project is funded by the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme (grant agreement number 101060343).