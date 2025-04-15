EU Postpones retaliatory tariffs on US products until mid-July

In the trade dispute with the US, the EU suspended the application of planned special tariffs on US products until July 14.

With the corresponding publication in the EU Official Journal, the EU is implementing an announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She announced last week that the measure, which was originally planned for mid-April, would be suspended for around three months.

The postponement is a reaction to the actions of US President Donald Trump. Following major turbulence on the stock and financial markets, he surprisingly decided to grant many countries a 90-day pause from certain tariffs. This breather is now to be used for negotiations.