Euipo reaches five million trademark applications

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has reached a milestone of five million applications for European Union Trade Marks (EUTMs) and Registered Community Designs (RCDs) since its founding in 1994.

"These applications protect companies, entrepreneurs and innovations that shape our future. This milestone reflects the dynamism and creative capacity of businesses across Europe and beyond," explained EUIPO in a statement.

To cope with the growing demand for trademark applications, the EUIPO is modernising its application process. This involves making it faster and more user-friendly. It also integrates artificial intelligence tools that assist both applicants and examiners. "The continued demand underlines the confidence that companies of all sizes have in EUIPO's efficient, transparent and harmonised system," the office added.

Advantages of EUTM and RCD registration

Both are intellectual property rights governed by a single legal system, providing strong, uniform protection throughout the EU. Applicants receive protection in all 27 EU member states through a single application. "EUTMs and RCDs become a business asset, giving businesses an exclusive right in all EU countries at a reasonable cost. This guarantees brand reputation and opens up new revenue streams from licensing, partnerships and internationalisation," EUIPO emphasised.

According to a 2025 study by the EUIPO and the European Patent Office, companies with registered intellectual property rights achieve 23.8 percent higher revenue per employee and pay 22.1 percent higher salaries on average. "The benefits are particularly evident for small and medium-sized enterprises, which achieve a 44 percent increase in revenue per employee compared to similar businesses without registered intellectual property. Meanwhile, large companies enjoy a 16 percent increase," the statement specified.