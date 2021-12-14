Eurazeo acquires clean beauty brand Beekman 1802

Global investment group Eurazeo has acquired a controlling stake in Beekman 1802, a clean beauty brand offering premium skincare and body care products that leverage microbiome science and harness the benefits of goat milk.

Eurazeo has invested 62 million US dollars out of a total of 92 million US dollars to acquire a majority stake in Beekman 1802 alongside co-investors Cohesive Capital Partners and the Cherng Family Trust.

Beekman 1802 is described as a “high growth” clean beauty brand and a “key differentiator” in the global 9 billion US dollar prestige skincare market due to its commitment to sustainability, kindness, authenticity, and community.

Founded in 2009 by husband-and-husband team Dr Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell in Sharon Springs, New York, Beekman has grown into a successful omnichannel brand with a diverse array of beauty wellness products and is the first and only certified microbiome-friendly brand at Ulta stores.

The brand started with a herd of 100 goats, where they discovered the moisturising, exfoliation, and nourishing properties of goat milk. From creating one bar of soap on their farm they have grown into the world’s biggest goat-milk skincare company.

The investment from Eurazeo will support the continued expansion of Beekman 1802 across multiple channels, categories, and geographies, leveraging and further enhancing the brand’s storytelling capabilities and products, explained the skincare brand in a statement.

As part of Eurazeo’s investment, Marc Rey, former chief executive of Shiseido Americas, will join the company’s board of directors as chairman, alongside Adrianne Shapira, managing director, and George Birman, principal at Eurazeo.

Beekman 1802 co-founders, Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, said: “When we started Beekman 1802 over a decade ago, we were focused on helping our community; over the years we have been fortunate to grow that community near and far through our unique products that are kind to sensitive skin and our use of Kindness as a framework for wellness and wellbeing.

“Today we couldn’t be more excited to embark on Beekman’s next journey together with Eurazeo, a partner with strong brand building expertise that will help us grow our community of neighbours and spread kindness globally.”

Adrianne Shapira, managing director at Eurazeo Brands, said: “Brent, Josh and the entire Beekman team have created a truly special brand that resonates with today’s beauty consumers seeking aspirational yet accessible products that are clean and effective.

“With kindness at its core, Beekman is also spreading beauty from within. We are thrilled to partner with Beekman to propel their next chapter of growth, leveraging our deep industry expertise to help them reach consumers on a global scale in the years ahead.”

Marc Rey, Incoming Chairman of Beekman 1802, added: “The beauty industry continues to be marked by tremendous innovation and growth as consumers seek products and brands that are both effective and clean.

“Beekman’s powerful combination of being a truly authentic brand with excellent products and strong leadership is a winning one, and I look forward to supporting its growth by leveraging my global experience developing and leading iconic beauty brands.”