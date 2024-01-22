Eurazeo secures minority stake in perfumery brand Ex Nihilo

European investment company Eurazeo has completed a minority investment in niche fragrance house Ex Nihilo. The transaction, valued at 25 million euros, sees Eurazeo investing alongside Ex Nihilo’s co-founders Sylvie Loday, Olivier Royère, and Benoît Verdier, who remain majority shareholders.

Commenting on the deal, Laurent Droin, managing director of Eurazeo brands, said in a statement: "We have targeted the niche fragrance space given trends towards premiumisation driven by consumer aspiration for uniqueness and experiences.

“Ex Nihilo – through its high-quality products, brand authenticity and selective distribution – is ideally positioned to benefit from the current market momentum. We are delighted to partner with co-founders Sylvie Loday, Olivier Royère and Benoît Verdier and their team to support the international growth of the company.”

Ex Nihilo was founded in 2013 by Loday, Royère, and Verdier to offer modern and exclusive fragrances with personalised services. The brand is stocked in retailers such as Harrods, Bergdorf Goodman, Galeries Lafayette, and Saks Fifth Avenue and has generated around 60 million US dollars in retail sales.

Eurazeo said it will partner with the fragrance house to support its ambitious growth plan across channels and geographies, leveraging its brand building and consumer expertise, as well as its international network throughout Europe, Asia and the US to support the brand’s global development. It will also contribute to Ex Nihilo’s operational expertise to enhance the brand’s digital capabilities.

Loday, Royère, and Verdier, co-founders of Ex Nihilo, added: "The partnership between Ex Nihilo and Eurazeo is an organic relationship rooted in shared values and a mutual vision for the future. We recognise Eurazeo's unwavering commitment to fostering growth and innovation, aligning seamlessly with Ex Nihilo’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of luxury fragrance.

“We aim to elevate the industry to new heights, delivering unparalleled experiences to our discerning clientele. We are excited about the extraordinary milestones we will achieve together.”