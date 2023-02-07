Eurazeo selects new executive board

Private equity firm Eurazeo has announced the nomination of a new executive board, composed of two chairman and two other board members.

The board has been tasked with accelerating the company’s development towards third-party asset management, optimising capital allocation and continuing to improve its financial and non-financial performance.

In line with the announcement, the supervisory board, which selected the candidates, and Virginie Morgon decided she would step down from her current duties as both CEO and member of the executive board.

Eurazeo’s general secretary Nicolas Huet and head of the mid-large buyout investment division Marc Frapper will also exit.

The new board is composed of Christophe Bavière and William Kadouch-Chassaing, as chairmen, as well as Sophie Flak and Olivier Millet.

In a release, president of the supervisory board, Jean-Charles Decaux, said with the appointments the board is looking to integrate a new dynamic to accelerate the company’s activities and “deploy a high-performance strategy creating value for the benefit of all its stakeholders”.

Decaux continued: “The supervisory board has full confidence in the new executive board, which brings together complementary and experienced profiles and skills to amplify Eurazeo's transformation and make the company become a major player in asset management in Europe by relying on the diversity of all the talents of its teams.”

Among other industries, Eurazeo has made various investments in different fashion and beauty companies, including the likes of Axel Arigato, Farfetch, Gisou, Vestiaire Collective and Ankorstore.