Euromonitor: Key consumer trends for 2026

As they do every year, global research experts at Euromonitor International have used the institute's analytics to identify the key consumer trends for 2026.

Four trends will dominate 2026: “Comfort Zone”, “Fiercely Unfiltered”, “Rewired Wellness” and “Next Asian Wave”, which expand on current trends. Here is an overview.

Comfort zone

This trend is based on consumers increasingly striving for a calm, value-oriented and balanced lifestyle. They are seeking to counteract the persistent feeling of chaos and uncertainty around them. This also involves rethinking their consumption and questioning how they use their time, money and energy.

“Two-thirds are actively looking for ways to simplify their lives. They are focusing on what they can influence themselves to stay grounded, regain balance and build long-term resilience. Their new standard of living is: less, but better—with a clear focus on simplicity, emotional balance and practical daily routines,” according to Euromonitor.

This means consumers are specifically seeking products and services that promote relaxation and mental balance; naturalness is prioritised, and comfort becomes a key factor.

“In a world shaped by conflict and uncertainty, brands can provide stability and guidance. When they promote holistic well-being and simplicity, they become reliable companions that help consumers navigate the unknown with confidence,” advises the market research institute.

Fiercely unfiltered

The second consumer trend follows a similar direction to “Comfort Zone”, as it relates to everything unadulterated and genuine, taken to the extreme. It describes “a new, uncompromising energy” that consumers are increasingly embracing. Brands and retailers should take note. “These non-conformists are opting for bold self-expression and radical honesty. They no longer fit into the usual moulds but are creating their own,” according to the study.

Authenticity is important, both in oneself and in others, including brands. The analysis revealed that “more than 50 percent of consumers only buy from brands or companies they completely trust”. According to Euromonitor, this is an opportunity for brands to build deeper connections with these consumers. 53 percent of professionals stated that the trend towards individualism and personalisation will strongly influence their industry over the next five years.

“Brands should focus on authenticity to show a genuine understanding of diverse identities while remaining true to their own brand core. Targeting the specific needs of a diverse customer base is more effective than a general solution for a broad audience,” advises Euromonitor.

Rewired wellness

Health has been a central focus since the Covid-19 pandemic at the latest, but it will evolve in 2026. Consumers are turning to medically-backed, modern solutions as everyday wellness tools and are taking control of their own well-being. The majority of them already use an app or device to track health data.

Traditional routines are being replaced by advanced therapies and precise products that are easily accessible and support long-term health. This also applies to apparel and footwear. Suppliers should respond to this trend by providing functional items that support customers in their activities. Prevention is gaining new importance.

“Wellness is no longer a universal journey or a slow progression, but an agile, science-based quest for fast, visible results,” summarises Euromonitor.

Next asian wave

The next trend also reinforces tendencies that are already palpable: the influence of East Asia is unabated and will continue to grow. “Accordingly, the global perception of Chinese brands is also changing. Consumers increasingly associate them with affordability, innovation and intuitively designed, digitally-driven user experiences,” predicts the market research institute.

It cites the Labubu collectible figures from Pop Mart as an example. Shein, Temu and others will also continue to gain market share despite negative publicity. Four-fifths of the highest-grossing retail companies in global e-commerce in 2024 were either from China or have their headquarters there.

“Consistently focus on competitive advantages and core strengths that are difficult to copy. Brand value, differentiated market knowledge, reputation or superior supply chains can give you an edge over these new market entrants,” advises Euromonitor International.

Shopping via social media is also becoming increasingly important. At the beginning of 2025, a quarter of all TikTok users had already made a purchase via the platform. The study calls these “sophisticated digital ecosystems” from which traditional retailers can learn, as they attract consumers with low-cost products from a wide range.

They also score points with personalised recommendations, smartphone-optimised user interfaces and interactive features such as gamification, which make the shopping experience entertaining.