European Anti-Fraud Office unmasks major textile smuggling ring

In a decisive blow to the European “grey market,” the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) confirmed on 6th May 2026 the successful conclusion of a coordinated strike against a sophisticated smuggling network. Working in tandem with Polish and Spanish customs officials, OLAF investigators intercepted a rail corridor originating in China that was being used to funnel illicit goods into the heart of Europe. The operation culminated in the seizure of three massive shipping containers in Poland, containing approximately 70,000 kilograms of textiles that were never intended for legitimate retail shelves.

“Diversion schemes that abuse transit procedures undermine fair competition, deprive public budgets of revenue and put honest businesses at a disadvantage. This operation shows the importance of close cooperation between OLAF and national customs authorities to protect the EU market and ensure that transit procedures and customs rules are respected,” commented OLAF’s director-general Petr Klement in a statement.

“Textile Diversion Scheme” exploits “transit procedure”

How did the scheme work? The criminal network utilised a strategic loophole known as the T1 Transit Procedure, which allows non-EU goods to travel across the continent duty-free, provided they are destined for a final market outside the European Union. In this specific scheme, the cargo was officially declared for export to Africa via Spanish ports. However, investigators discovered that while the digital tracking systems falsely confirmed the arrival of the goods in Spain to close the transit record, the physical containers were being illegally diverted and unloaded in Europe. This manoeuvre allowed the smugglers to bypass the high customs duties designed to protect domestic manufacturers.

Broader context: larger crackdown in Poland

The recent seizure is part of an intensifying offensive against trade fraud at the EU’s eastern borders. It follows a landmark OLAF report from late April 2026, which exposed a massive VAT and customs ring operating on the Polish-Belarusian border. That wider investigation, which led to the detention of nine suspects, revealed a systemic abuse of “Customs Procedure 42”—a mechanism for deferring taxes that fraudsters exploited to the tune of 118 million euros in evaded duties and 79 million euros in lost VAT. These combined efforts signal a zero-tolerance approach to the shell companies and falsified documents that have long plagued the sector.

Key takeaway

For the global garment industry, these enforcement actions represent a significant shift toward data-driven policing. OLAF’s ability to identify suspicious trade patterns through real-time analytics means that “transit” shipments are now under unprecedented scrutiny.

While this crackdown levels the playing field for honest businesses by removing low-cost, smuggled competition, it also serves as a warning for legitimate brands: supply chain transparency is no longer just a sustainability goal, but a legal necessity to avoid the delays and disruptions of an increasingly vigilant European customs net.