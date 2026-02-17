European fashion embraces live shopping: strategies for brands and retailers

A new battle has erupted among the leading social platforms. The prize is becoming the market leader in live shopping (LS), the real-time selling of products via video.

This involves live videos on social media where interested parties can purchase products directly through a link, a product tag, or even an integrated shop within the app. For example, on YouTube, a mobile livestream can continue playing in a small window while viewers simultaneously browse the linked YouTube Shop.

Hype from China

The retail concept is rapidly advancing in Europe. TikTok Live shopping is gaining ground, and in February, Ebay announced the launch of new 'live' business divisions in France and Italy. One resulting initiative is a live sale of clothing worn on the reality series Love Island. This was an achievement by the British Ebay, which has been involved in live shopping for some time.

In the UK, viewers collectively spend over 500,000 hours per month on fashion livestreams, according to another livestream service provider, Whatnot. The company was founded in 2019 by American entrepreneurs Grant LaFontaine (CEO) and Logan Head (CTO) to focus entirely on video shopping. In October, the company raised over two hundred million euros.

Live shopping follows a period where the fashion industry encouraged reduced consumption and conscious purchasing. In this context, LS emerges as a surprising development, accelerating the time between consideration and purchase.

Live shopping in brief

Live shopping originated in China with the launch of Taobao Live in 2016 on the eponymous social media platform, the largest in the country. The combination of entertainment and direct sales quickly resonated with a demanding and trend-sensitive audience. This consumer profile is now also seen in Europe and the US.

Following the Covid-19 period, when online shopping became the norm, an increasing number of fashion companies are embracing the format. This applies to both the lower segment, such as Primark, and luxury brands like Stella McCartney, which is noteworthy given the brand's focus on sustainability. Brands are experimenting with live sales via platforms with built-in shopping functions, including TikTok, Snapchat, and Taobao, sometimes featuring famous personalities as hosts.

According to a 2025 market study by Whatnot, 37 percent of European consumers reported shopping more frequently via livestreams in the past year. The supply is growing accordingly. For instance, Stella McCartney organised a live shopping show with Bambuser to introduce the autumn/winter 2026 collection, hosted by Stella McCartney herself and actress Eva Mendes.

Hugo Boss was one of the first to get involved, with two "shoppable livestreams" at Milan Fashion Week in 2022. The result was a 27 percent increase in engagement on its own channels. Bambuser now also collaborates with brands such as Victoria Beckham and Dior.

Multi-brand retailers are also participating. About You has structurally integrated live shopping into its app and website. Meanwhile, Net-a-Porter developed livestream series led by former fashion director Kay Barron, who later founded her own live shopping agency, Vvend.

Live shopping and sales funnel

According to Daniel Fisher, general manager of Whatnot UK, the influence of live shopping is visible throughout the entire sales funnel, “from the discovery of a brand or product to the purchase,” he says.

In live sessions, viewers see real people with real products and receive answers to their questions in real time. Brands can explain styling, fit, and materials in a way that is much more effective than a static product page. This direct interaction, Fisher states, shortens the step from 'I know this brand' to 'I am confident enough to buy from here'.

Daniel Fisher is general manager at the UK branch of Whatnot Credits: Whatnot

What it offers brands

According to Fisher, live shopping creates a more direct relationship with the customer than traditional e-commerce. “It is a two-way street: brands receive immediate feedback on what they are showcasing.” This interaction not only provides insight into what resonates and what does not but also helps build a dedicated customer base. “The contact with the customer is direct, rather than having to be bought through advertising.”

The value of live shopping lies not only in conversion but primarily in the loyalty it fosters: brand preference and repeat purchases. On Whatnot, global month-over-month retention is above 80 percent, which is 18 percent higher than last year. Live shopping therefore stimulates a desire to buy among the same participants.

Who benefits most from live shopping

Fisher sees the fastest adoption among digital native and so-called challenger brands. “They are accustomed to communicating directly with their customers and adapting quickly.” He cites Invicta (watches) and Esterbrook (pens) as examples.

Brands with a clear niche also perform well. “Streetwear, collectibles, and emerging designers often have an engaged audience seeking context and exclusivity.” Livestreams make it possible to provide explanations and organise drops, “something that audience is looking for.”

According to Fisher, brands that dare to associate faces with their brand (founders, designers, stylists) perform particularly well. “Live brings personality to life,” he states. For example, the British womenswear brand James Lakeland is growing strongly on Whatnot because founder James goes live himself.

Shopper behaviour in real time

Live shopping is also changing the way consumers shop, states Fisher. “It is becoming more social and interactive. Instead of just scrolling and clicking, viewers ask questions and receive immediate advice.” Practical topics like returns are highlighted more effectively than in regular online retail.

In a way, live shopping replicates the feeling of physical shopping, he suggests. “Hosts show fabrics, discuss fit, and respond directly to questions. This influences viewer behaviour.”

Live formats

The best-performing formats are those where the seller tells the story behind the product, according to Whatnot's analyses. In womenswear, for example, sellers can demonstrate texture, movement, fit, and styling ideas. It is one of the fastest-growing categories on the platform, with a 223 percent year-over-year increase in viewers.

Transparency also resonates: providing context about the brand's origin, the design, or the designer. “Buyers feel better informed and more involved,” Fisher explains.

What going live requires from a brand

Organisationally, there are few barriers to starting with live shopping, says Fisher. “You can start with a smartphone; a studio is not necessary.” A clear focus is more important. “Start with your niche and with products you have extensive knowledge of.” Brands can experiment with different formats, such as fixed prices, auctions, and flash sales. “You can learn what works through data, but also by simply asking your audience—live.”

Authenticity is another important factor. “Tours of shops, warehouses, or stockrooms often perform surprisingly well because customers see a side of the brand that normally remains hidden.” Finally, consistency is crucial. “British sellers who go live daily achieve 166 times more turnover than sellers who go live only once a month.”

Future of live shopping

According to Fisher, live shopping is evolving into an integral part of fashion retail. “In three years, it will no longer be an additional channel but part of how people discover and buy fashion.” He sees this reflected in Whatnot's sellers. “94 percent of British sellers plan to go live more often this year.”

At the same time, Europe is still at the beginning of this trend. According to Bambuser, only 9 percent of European live sellers have been streaming for more than two years. The question that remains is: how big will livestream platforms truly become?