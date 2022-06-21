European fashion organisations come together to form European Fashion Alliance

A total of 25 European fashion councils and organisations have come together to co-found a new alliance that is aiming to “empower a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive European fashion ecosystem”.

The ‘European Fashion Alliance’, which was formed during a two-day summit in Frankfurt organised by Fashion Council Germany, is calling for the reinforcement of the industry in the region as it looks to advocate for a more forward-thinking fashion future.

The members, which include the likes of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, will each contribute to the development of a strategy over the next few months that will outline the industry’s need to change.

In an opening speech at the Frankfurt summit, European commissioner for innovations, research, culture, education and youth, Mariya Gabriel, said: “Fashion is a key industry for creative design. I know that you have come together today, to discuss amongst others, the possibility of creating the European Fashion Alliance. I personally think this is a brilliant idea. See me as a facilitator and count on my support.”

A sustainable and inclusive fashion future

The alliance hopes to bring together the institutions in a collective that will follow common practical objectives and support organisations that will help transform the industry and, in turn, protect the planet.

“The new European Alliance echoes the New European Bauhaus and the major challenge it represents: Fashion can and must pave the way,” said the president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Pascal Morand, in a release.

Morand added: “It is at the crossroads of economy and culture, of the noblest handmade know-how and of the most advanced technologies, of aesthetics and functionality, of inclusion and diversity. Creativity is its breathing and sustainability henceforth its unsurpassable horizon. It is even more important to share, carry and materialise these values at the European level and this is why the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has joined the new European Alliance.”

The next summit for the Alliance will take place during Gran Canaria Swim Week by Mode Cálidam, from October 18 to 21, 2022, for which the members are inviting similar organisations to support its mission by joining.