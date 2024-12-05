Eurozone: Retail sales decline more than anticipated
Retail sales across the Eurozone fell more sharply than expected in October.
Month-on-month, sales contracted by 0.5 percent, according to figures released by the European statistics agency Eurostat on Thursday in Luxembourg. Economists had forecast a decline of just 0.3 percent. In September, sales had risen by 0.5 percent.
Year-on-year, retail sales grew by 1.9 percent in October. Analysts had anticipated a 1.7 percent increase. (dpa)
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. It was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by a human desk editor.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com