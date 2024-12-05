Eurozone: Retail sales decline more than anticipated

Retail sales across the Eurozone fell more sharply than expected in October.

Month-on-month, sales contracted by 0.5 percent, according to figures released by the European statistics agency Eurostat on Thursday in Luxembourg. Economists had forecast a decline of just 0.3 percent. In September, sales had risen by 0.5 percent.

Year-on-year, retail sales grew by 1.9 percent in October. Analysts had anticipated a 1.7 percent increase. (dpa)