Eurozone retail sales decline

Eurozone retail sales fell in May. Turnover dropped by 0.7 percent month-on-month, the European statistics office Eurostat announced on Monday in Luxembourg. Economists had forecast a decline of 0.6 percent.

However, turnover had risen by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in April. Initially, an increase of 0.1 percent had been recorded.

Compared to the same month last year, retail sales rose by 1.8 percent in May. A plus of 1.4 percent had been expected.