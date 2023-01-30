Events business Hyve Group selects new non-exec director

Hyve Group, the business behind events companies Shoptalk and Spring Fair, has announced the appointment of Julie Harris as non-executive director of its board of directors, effective February 2.

Harris currently serves as CEO of Comparison Technologies, a position she has held since November 2019, and boasts over 25 years of experience working in B2B and B2C media and events businesses.

Next to this, Harris has also held a number of executive leadership positions over the course of 10 years, leading teams both in the UK and internationally through launches, acquisitions and growth strategies.

At Hyve, Harris will take on the role of ESG committee chair, and will be tasked with providing board-level oversight of the delivery of its ESG strategy.

In a release, she said on her appointment: “I am delighted to be joining the board of Hyve Group at such an exciting time in the evolution of the business.

“Out of the impressive transformation programme that Mark [Shashoua, Hyve CEO] and his team have successfully delivered over the last five years, has emerged a portfolio of market-leading events, in advanced economies, with a smart digital diversification strategy and I look forward to being part of the next phase of evolution and growth.”