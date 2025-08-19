Everbloom partners with leading mills, raises 8 million dollars to bring protein-waste to luxury supply chains

After seven years of quiet development, textile start-up Everbloom has stepped into the spotlight with the launch of its proprietary protein-based fibres, positioning itself as a direct alternative to cashmere and wool. With 8 million dollars in total funding under its belt, propelling it from concept to commercialisation, the New York-based company has pioneered a process that transforms pre-consumer protein waste into luxury-grade fibres that rival the softness and strength of their natural counterparts.

Unlike traditional textile recycling, Everbloom, founded by third-generation textile entrepreneur Simardev Gulati and polymer scientist Michael Jaffe, operates a patented method to regenerate proteins at a molecular level, allowing fibres to be fine-tuned for softness, durability and moisture regulation. “Traditional natural fibre recycling produces fibres that are short staple length and have inferior mechanical and aesthetic properties – our fibres do not,” Gulati, who also serves as CEO, told FashionUnited in an interview. “We’re able to tune our fibre to the desired properties.”

In comparison to wool or cashmere, Everbloom’s fibres, though still undergoing testing and optimisation, have produced “quite favourable” results on the necessary properties, Gulati noted. The aim, however, is not to necessarily replace such materials, but instead supplement and work intimately with wool and cashmere, as well as other standalone fibres. “Because of the uniqueness of our fibre, we see brands creating new markets, using wool and cashmere in new and novel ways,” Gulati added.

Everbloom debuts with Prada-owned mill and co-develops with luxury houses

To underline its positioning, Everbloom is debuting with leading mills in the industry, including Filati Biagioli Modesto, partly owned by Prada and Zegna, and is also co-developing fibres with luxury houses to meet stringent quality standards. “This combination of strict criteria and traditional craftsmanship allows us to set the bar high from the outset,” Gulati said. “Our team’s strong scientific background, paired with direct feedback from these luxury partners has been invaluable in fine-tuning the materials during its early commercialisation.”

Everbloom co-founder and CEO, Simardev Gulati. Credits: Everbloom.

The challenge in this respect is to ensure the longevity of fibre integration among luxury brands, which have occasionally been accused of using sustainability initiatives without meaningful, long-term adoption. Gulati points out that, “until now”, there have been few innovative material companies that have been able to provide material at scale. “From the outset, we involve [luxury brands’] product development and sustainability teams directly in the co-creation process with brands and mills, ensuring the fibre is tested, refined and integrated into products that align with their long-term strategies,” Gulati elaborated.

“These early-stage collaborations build the foundation for scale, so by the time the fibre reaches commercial readiness, the brand already has a clear pathway for adoption across collections,” he added. “The goal of Everbloom, the brands and the mills is not a one-off capsule, but embedding the material into their core offering.”

In order to achieve such a feat, the operational and cost trajectory of Everbloom is also important. As a young company, costs are naturally on the higher side. “However, we have a direct and accelerated path to being cost-competitive with traditional wool and cashmere,” Gulati noted. Such a vision is imperative on the path to expansion, which has been a pain point for next-gen textile innovators, who often lack the long-term financial support from retailers and brands.

Everbloom campaign imagery. Credits: Everbloom.

“I think it goes back to having scalable cost effective options,” Gulati said, when asked about the obstacles stopping brands from switching to regenerative fibres. “The fashion, textile industry is a mature industry – we successfully clothe eight billion people per year three times a day with waste. It’s incredible. We just need to be able to do it in a way that economically incentivises brands and mills to adopt the material. We aim to do that.”

Post-consumer protein market on the rise as regenerative qualities motivate investment

In the present day, the accessibility of post-consumer protein waste does make Everbloom’s business model viable. The specific market itself is estimated at more than 20 billion pounds annually, and is growing at an 8 percent CAGR. To ensure there is a reliable and steady stream of protein waste, and to avoid any fluctuations that may occur, Gulati said the company had signed an off-take agreement with suppliers that can provide a “meaningful amount” of the product.

He continued: “In addition, many vertically integrated brands are eager to make use of their waste, especially given the fact that waste accumulated through the fibre, yarn and garment-making process amounts to 30 percent. Our supply and feedstock are abundant and global.”

Motivation for brands to get involved in Everbloom’s innovation is largely driven by the more sustainable qualities its fibre offers. According to the company, the regenerative material requires 99 percent less land and water and generates 80 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional wool or cashmere. Such perimetres allows any potential partners to align more closely with incoming regulation and legislation in regards to a brand’s environmental impact.

Everbloom product imagery. Credits: Everbloom.

“Government regulation and incentives can help accelerate innovation. Recently, regulation in the EU was passed preventing fashion companies from disposing or burning their waste, which accounts for 30 percent of production,” Gulati noted. It is thus fitting that Everbloom’s supply chain is currently geared towards the European market.

Moving dependence away from resource-intensive supply chains and seasonal limitations

In addition to this, the company also claims to help eliminate dependence on seasonal yields and geographically limited resources like sheep or goats. It also shifts the heavy reliance on cashmere and wool sourcing from “resource-intensive supply chains in Mongolia, China or New Zealand”, a press release noted. “The company repurposes discarded proteins from existing supply chains, enabling local, US- and Italy-based fibre production with vastly improved economics and climate outcomes,” the company summarised.

As Everbloom scales, Gulati said it would continue to evaluate how to adapt to different regions and business models. “As we grow, we see a clear path to bringing this sustainable fibre to more accessible markets by diversifying its specifications for different applications, all while maintaining the same uncompromising quality at its core,” he commented.

Such growth will be bolstered by Everbloom’s 8 million dollars in funding to date, led by Hoxton Ventures, SOSV, Tuesday Capital and other investors. With this, the company can build on its partnership portfolio with various fashion brands, while also moving towards financial self-succiency, which Gulati said helps to build the business in a sustainable way and allows it to continue investing in R&D.

As Everbloom enters its next phase of growth, the company is set to collaborate with “iconic and influential fashion houses” on collections that integrate its proprietary fibre. The names of these partners have not yet been publicly revealed, yet Everbloom says the collaborations are already in motion, with official announcements expected in the coming months.