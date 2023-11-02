Evercreatures parent company Astbury Collections acquired by Rouchette

UK-based Astbury Collections, which includes welly boot brand Evercreatures, has been acquired by French footwear company Rouchette.

Rouchette, which had previously been a supplier to Evercreatures, said that the purchase is part of its strategy to bolster its presence in the UK and it will “bring significant inward investment” of up to 500,000 pounds to the Lincolnshire-based business.

Tony Bailey, a co-director of Astbury Collections, will join Rouchette as its sales and marketing director in the UK, said in a statement: “This is a great deal for both brands. Rouchette wants to expand faster into the UK and approached us last year about a sale to use the infrastructure already in place. Now the deal has been completed, it will see considerable investment in new products, innovation, infrastructure and staff.

“For current UK customers, they will see the benefit with a new range of stock and new designs for Evercreatures. I am already engaged in talks with major retailers, predominantly garden centre chains, who are looking to secure stock in 2024.”

The acquisition marks the first overseas purchase for Rouchette, which is known for its robust rubber footwear for the garden, maritime and lifestyle sectors.

Commenting on the deal, Sébastien Rouchette, managing director and son of the founder, added: "I'm proud to announce our first overseas acquisition with the purchase of Astbury Collections and its flagship rain boot brand Evercreatures.

“It was quite natural for is to buy a well-known brand in the world of footwear. This is a new stage in the company’s life, which promises to be an exciting and extremely rewarding project.”

Evercreatures was founded in 2004 and offers eye-catching fashionable wellies for men, women and children as well as a range of accessories.