Evolus names Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler as chief marketing officer

Performance beauty company Evolus, Inc. has named Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler as chief marketing officer (CMO).

The company said in a statement that Yamagishi-Dressler was global chief marketing officer at Beautyblender where she elevated Beautyblender’s global market position and drove category leadership for the brand’s namesake makeup tool in Sephora and ULTA stores across the United States.

“Tomoko brings incredible expertise in the beauty business, as well as deep global and omnichannel marketing experience for prominent cosmetic brands that will help power Evolus in our journey to becoming a leading performance beauty company,” said David Moatazedi, president and CEO at Evolus.

The company added that from 2000 to 2020, Yamagishi-Dressler held roles of increasing responsibility at Shiseido, one of the world’s top five beauty companies. During her tenure, Yamagishi-Dressler relocated to Shiseido’s headquarters in Japan in the appointed role of group leader for global skincare marketing.

Following, Yamagishi-Dressler returned to the United States as senior vice president of marketing & sales, overseeing the digital transformation of the company and responsible for sales, e-commerce, marketing and media for Shiseido’s ultra-prestige division.

Commenting on her new role, Yamagishi-Dressler said: “I am inspired by Evolus’ commitment to innovation. Aesthetics is a fast-growing segment in our industry and one that is currently experiencing greater consumer acceptance and awareness. By leveraging my extensive background in luxury skincare marketing, I plan to build on this positive momentum to instil more customer confidence in the performance beauty category.”

Earlier in her career, Yamagishi-Dressler worked at Chanel Inc. and Victoria’s Secret Beauty Company. Yamagishi-Dressler is a graduate of the MBA program at Harvard Business School.