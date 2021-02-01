Ex-Nike executive Emma Minto joins Crocs as SVP and GM Americas

Crocs, Inc. has announced that Emma Minto was hired as Senior Vice President and General Manager, overseeing all operations for the brand’s Americas region. Minto, the company said, was formerly at Nike, where she spent 16 years in a range of leadership roles for the footwear giant, most recently as vice president and general manager of Nike Women’s, North America, where she drove integrated brand, product and go-to-market strategy for the women’s running, training and sportswear categories.

“I am thrilled to welcome Emma to the Crocs team at this very exciting moment for the brand,” said Michelle Poole, Brand President. “Her strategic mindset, consumer orientation and leadership style will be a terrific fit for Crocs and a great addition to our senior leadership team.”

The company added that Minto joins at a time of tremendous momentum and growth for Crocs. The brand recently announced that 2020 revenue will be the strongest in its history, with expectations for full year 2020 sales to grow more than 12 percent to a approximately 1.38 billion dollars, up from a previous range of 5 percent to 7 percent growth. Further, Crocs is predicting revenue growth of 20 percent to 25 percent in 2021.

Prior to her position as vice president and general manager of Nike Women’s, North America, Minto was vice president, Nike Direct global retail operations, responsible for global real estate, construction, retail operations, risk and control and service excellence across a 1,200 store-owned fleet. In addition, Minto provided leadership in several critical roles across the country and globe, supporting various lines of apparel and footwear.

“Anyone paying attention knows that Crocs’ brand and business have never been stronger, and there’s plenty of room for continued growth,” added Minto.

Picture credit:Crocs Inc.