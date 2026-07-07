Ex-Primark CEO Paul Marchant joins George at Asda

Paul Marchant, who resigned from his position as chief executive officer of Primark last year, joined George at Asda as a consultant. According to a representative of the brand, Marchant has been advising on long-term strategy for the George business

"Paul is working with the George team to provide consultative support as we set out our strategy to grow the George business," a spokesperson of Asda told FashionUnited.

Marchant stepped down as Primark CEO in March 2025, following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman in a social setting. The executive acknowledged his error in judgment and admitted his actions fell short of Associated British Foods' expected standards.

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, said at the time he was "immensely disappointed" by Marchant's behavior. "At ABF, we believe that high standards of integrity are essential. Acting responsibly is the only way to build and manage a business over the long term,” Weston added. ABF has since announced a definitive plan to demerge its retail business, Primark, from its food operations.

On July 3, Asda announced Helen Connolly as the chief executive officer of George. The appointment marked a return to the business for Connolly, who had previously spent 15 years with George across two periods.

George is currently going under a retail expansion strategy, after introducing its first standalone concept store in 2025. The clothing label is now expecting to open 100 dedicated locations over the next five years. Allan Leighton, chairman of Asda, said Connolly is “the ideal person to lead George through its next phase of growth.”