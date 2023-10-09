Ex-SoftBank executive Marcelo Claure named Shein's group vice chairman

Online fashion marketplace Shein has appointed Marcelo Claure, a current investor in the company, as group vice chairman.

In this new role, the company said in a release, Claure will help accelerate strategic growth initiatives across all global markets where Shein has customers.

Commenting on the new appointment, Donald Tang, executive chairman of Shein said: "Marcelo's leadership and relationships have been instrumental in strengthening Shein's business development and strategy in key markets. We are fortunate to have Marcelo's unparalleled expertise at scaling global companies as we further expand Shein's marketplace model, localization strategy and other key initiatives to further meet the needs of our customers in over 150 markets."

Marcelo Claure is Shein's new group vice chairman Claure, who until recently served as CEO of SoftBank Group International, joined Shein in January 2023 as chairman of Latin America. Since that time, he has overseen the launch of the company’s marketplace in Brazil and the commitment of 150 million dollars to localise Shein’s manufacturing operations in the country, creating an estimated 100,000 jobs over the next three years.

The company added that he will continue serving in his capacity as chairman of Shein Latin America in addition to his new role as group vice chairman, working closely with the company’s founder and CEO, Sky Xu; executive chairman, Donald Tang and the company’s executive team around the world.

"What attracted me to Shein, as both an investor and operator, is its unique business model and the way that it empowers designers and local suppliers in communities around the world. I look forward to working with the talented Shein team as the company delivers on its mission to make the beauty of fashion accessible to all," said Claure.