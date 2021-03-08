Exor snaps up 24 percent stake in Christian Louboutin

Exor, the European holding company controlled by the Agnelli family, has acquired a 24 percent stake in Christian Louboutin for 541 million euros.

Alongside the investment, Exor will nominate two of the seven members of Louboutin’s board of directors.

Exor said the deal comes at a moment when Louboutin is “poised to capture significant new opportunities”.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

“I have admired over the years Christian’s talent in creating one of the world’s great, independent global luxury brands,” said Exor chairman and CEO John Elkann in a statement. “Today, we’re very excited to be joining him, Bruno and their fantastic team to work together to accelerate the development of this ambitious company.

“We share the same family spirit, culture and values, which are the basis of a strong partnership. Christian Louboutin’s extraordinary creativity, energy and unique vision are precisely the qualities needed to build a great company.”

Louboutin secures Exor as shareholder

Founder of his eponymous label, Christian Louboutin said: “Exor is a company with a steady long-term focus and a strong entrepreneurial culture which, with my partner Bruno, we are also very attached to and where we fully recognize ourselves. It was important for me, and for the members of our company, that in order to write a new page in the history of our Maison, the partner with whom we would associate should respect our values, be open-minded and should have an ambitious, young dynamism.

“And so it became clear that Exor would be the ideal partner with whom we would continue the Louboutin adventure, which began just 30 years ago. We are, as is my entire team, very happy with this union and we would like to thank John and the Exor team for having taken such great care to understand the human history of our Maison in order to be able to accompany us well for the decades to come.”