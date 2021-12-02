Express appoints Antonio Lucio to its board of directors

The board of directors of fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. has named Antonio J. Lucio as a Class III director, effective today.

Lucio, 61, the company said in a statement, is the founder & principal of 5S Diversity and an executive fellow at the Yale University School of Management. He was previously global chief marketing officer at Facebook, Inc.

“Antonio is a seasoned and strategic leader who brings relevant skills and experience in marketing strategy, consumer insight, customer analytics, and innovation,” said Mylle H. Mangum, chairman of the company’s board.

Lucio, the company added, is a seasoned marketing executive with nearly four decades of experience in the consumer and technology industries. His background includes positions at Facebook, HP, Visa, PepsiCo, Kraft/General Foods, and Proctor & Gamble.

“Antonio has had a positive impact at some of the most well-respected public companies and I look forward to his perspective and contributions. His track record of driving results while advancing inclusive leadership will add tremendous value as we accelerate our diversity, equity & inclusion mission,” added Tim Baxter, chief executive officer of Express.

Lucio has been recognized as one of the top five Most Influential CMOs by Forbes and as a champion of diversity by a number of organizations including ANA AIMM, Free the Work and the 3% Conference. He serves on the boards of Adweek LLC and VidMob.