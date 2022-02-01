Express appoints Patricia Lopez as class II director

The board of directors of Express, Inc. has named Patricia E. Lopez as a class II director, effective today.

“Patricia is a proven leader with a strong background in marketing, product innovation and operations,” said Mylle H. Mangum, chairman of the board in a statement.

Lopez, 60, the company said, is an accomplished multinational executive with experience in global marketing and general management roles. She was previously CEO of High Ridge Brands.

“Patricia is a seasoned executive with strong international experience, a passion for developing brands and driving results and I look forward to her perspective and contributions as we continue the Expressway Forward strategy,” added Tim Baxter, the company’s chief executive officer.

Lopez has nearly 40 years of experience in consumer products. Her background includes leadership positions at Procter & Gamble, Avon and Estée Lauder. She currently serves on the boards of Domino’s Pizza, Acreage Holdings and Virtue Labs.