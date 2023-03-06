Express COO Matthew Moellering to retire in May

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. has announced the retirement of the company’s president & chief operating officer, Matthew Moellering, effective May 5, 2023.

“Matt has been an exceptional leader who has made significant contributions over the last 20 years including being a key driver of the Expressway Forward strategy and an integral part of our transformation. He has also been an invaluable thought partner to me over the last three years, offering the full breadth of his experience and perspective, and I appreciate his conviction for our corporate strategy and his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for his successor,” said Tim Baxter, the company’s chief executive officer.

Moellering, the company said in a statement, has been with Express since 2003 and was appointed to his current position in September 2019. He served as interim CFO from October 2021 to March 2022 and interim CEO & president from January – June 2019; was appointed as COO in 2011 and previously served as CAO & CFO from 2009 to 2011, and CFO from 2007 to 2009.

“I have had an incredible experience over these last 20 years and especially enjoyed the last few years working with Tim to launch and advance the Expressway Forward strategy, and with this executive leadership team to transform the Express brand and begin a bold new chapter that will transform the company. I am confident that the new strategic partnership with WHP Global will create a bright future and position the company well moving forward,” added Matt Moellering.

The company added that he was an instrumental member of the executive leadership team that took the company public in May of 2010. Prior to joining Express, he held leadership roles at Procter & Gamble from 1995 to 2003. Moellering was also an officer in the United States Army and is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.