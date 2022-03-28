Express names Jason Judd as the company’s new CFO

Express, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jason Judd as the company’s senior vice president & chief financial officer, effective April 4, 2022. Judd, the company said in a release, will report directly to CEO Tim Baxter.

"Jason is a seasoned, well rounded and accomplished financial executive with a proven track record of delivering results. His experience across industries and companies, combined with his passion for retail makes him a terrific complement to our extraordinary leadership team, and I look forward to his contributions to our Expressway Forward strategy," said Baxter.

Judd joins Express, Inc. from Big Lots where he has served as SVP, corporate finance & treasurer since October 2019 with responsibility for FP&A, treasury, risk management, and investor relations. Previously, he was CFO of Justice at Ascena Retail Group and held leadership roles at L Brands. He has been a member of the Park National Bank board and Park National Corporation board since January 2019.