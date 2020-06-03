Express revenue slips 53.4 percent for Q1

Express reported its net loss for Q1 surged on Wednesday. Revenues decreased by 53.4 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net loss for Q1 was -154 million dollars, grew from -10 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues slipped to 210 million dollars.

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is an American fashion retailer that caters mainly to young women and men. The company was founded in 1980 and has headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and New York City. The company operates more than 600 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. Express merchandise is also available at franchise locations and online in Latin America.

As of 2,020, Express has more than 14,000 employees and operates over 600 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors and bugs to tip@fashionunited.com.