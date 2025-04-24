Eyewear company EssilorLuxottica increases revenue sharply at start of year
EssilorLuxottica saw a significant increase in revenue at the start of the year.
The eyewear company's revenue rose by 8.1 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year to 6.85 billion euros, the French-Italian company announced on Wednesday evening in Charenton-le-Pont. At constant exchange rates, growth was 7.3 percent.
Analysts had expected slightly less on average. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region was in double digits. The group, with brands such as Ray Ban and Oakley, is the world market leader for glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
