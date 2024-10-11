Fabletics expands into Austrian retail

Sportswear brand Fabletics is coming to Austria and will be available in regional retail stores for the first time from October, the company announced on Thursday. The California-based brand is entering the Austrian retail market with the sports retail company Gigasport.

To kick off the new partnership between Fabletics and Gigasport, the Californian label's sportswear will be presented in two selected stores. In both Gigasport Graz and Brunn am Gebirge, the collections will have specially designed, prominent sales areas. This placement underlines Fabletics' claim to position itself as a premium provider of fashionable activewear in stationary retail, according to the statement.

The brand's products have been available in Austria since 2014 through Fabletics' German online shop, but now for the first time there is an opportunity to present the goods on site. According to Thomas Fröhlke, vice president commercial Europe, this enables the sportswear brand to draw in other customer groups and to leverage its expertise in combining fashion and performance.