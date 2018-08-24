Facts & figures of the biggest Chinese fashion companies: Metersbonwe

Founded in 1995 by President and Founder Zhou Chengjian, Metersbonwe Group (hereinafter referred to as Metersbonwe) is one of China’s leading casualwear apparel companies.

After the opening of its first store on April 22, 1995 in Wenzhou, Metersbonwe, the company grew by more than 30 percent each year by building a strong team of French and local designers. By early 2007, the company operated around 1,800 outlets across China and had over 5,000 employees.

Metersbonwe targets 18-to 25-year old young consumers who are fashion conscious. By focusing on fashion products with good quality and reasonable prices, it gained great popularity among young fashion consumers.

In 2006, the Group’s sales exceeded 4 billion RMB, making it the largest casualwear retail brand in the country.In 2008, the company introduced the Me & City brand catering to premium fashion shoppers. In 2011 and 2012, Metersbonwe created Moomoo and Me & City Kids, two child ware brands, promoting elegant, joyful and simple children’s fashion style. The company opened its Shanghai headquarters in late 2005. And within its headquarters, there was a museum for the public which showcased ancient and ethnical costumes and accessories.

On Aug 28th 2008, Metersbonwe was listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange A-share market, with an initial offering price of 30.00 RMB. Today, the company is valued 7.613 billion RMB market capitalizations.

